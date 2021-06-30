PHOTO: Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days reunion as Knives Out 2 shoot begins

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn pose for the cutest selfie together after reuniting at the Knives Out 2 shoot.

The filming of Rian Johnson's star-studded Knives Out 2 began recently and it brought together How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days stars, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn. The actresses surely weren't going to let this special reunion go without an amazing snap and Hudson did exactly that as she took to Instagram to share a selfie with Hahn. Kate also mentioned How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days seems like "yesterday" though the film has clocked 18 years since its release.

The gorgeous selfie had Kate posing with her partner Danny Fujikawa and Kathryn along with her husband, Ethan Sandler. Sharing the snap, Hudson wrote, "Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie #datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG."

This HTLAG reunion certainly left fans super excited. For the uninitiated, the 2003 film starred Hudson and Hahn in the roles of Andie and Michelle, two best friends working for a women's magazine while also navigating their complicated dating lives. The rom-com starred Matthew McConaughey as the male lead.

In an interview with Elle last year, Hudson teased about a sequel to How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days and revealed where the characters could be now saying, "It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!"

While fans are already looking forward to seeing Hahn and Hudson together again, the Knives Out sequel promises to be one giant affair with several A-listers including Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton, and more. Interestingly, the film's recent shoot was also a reunion for Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista who worked together on Spectre.

