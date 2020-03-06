PHOTO: Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment during their Ireland tour

MD: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest Instagram update features them sharing a rare but sweetest PDA moment during their Ireland tour.

Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely indulge in PDA and somehow still manage to give us major couple goals every time we see them together. However, in their latest Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen sharing a sweet moment together as they smiled for the camera. The two can be seen cozying up to each other. With their arms around each other, the picture features Kate lovingly looking at her husband.

Kate and William kicked-off their three-day-tour to Ireland earlier this week. After attending scheduled meetings and official events, the two enjoyed their last day in Ireland by indulging in some fun activities. The two visited a Gaelic Athletic Association club and took part in the hurling shootout and Gaelic football training drills. They even tried their hand at hurling and after a few not-so-successful attempts, both Kate and William were able to score. The crowd cheered for Kate as she surprised herself by hitting the ball into the air.

Check out the photo here:

Duchess of Cambridge kept her outfit casual for the visit and wore a cherry red sweater paired with black jeans and New Balance sneakers. Meanwhile, William wore black jeans and a black down jacket. During their visit, Kate also tried her hand at Gaelic football. Earlier the same day, the future king and queen went for a Galway Community Circus show during which William showed off his juggling skills and managed to impress the crowd. He started with juggling three balls and received a huge round of applause from the crowd, and even tried to juggle with four balls, but failed.

