PHOTO: Kate Middleton beautifully snaps Prince William, George, Louis & Princess Charlotte's contagious smiles

Kate Middleton turned photographer and snapped Prince William posing on a swing with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, earlier this month.
There is no denying that Kate Middleton is a great photographer. Over the past few years, the Duchess of Cambridge has given us numerous heartwarming photos of Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to bring a smile on our faces. Today, she added another postcard from the royals in our collection with a picture of the three children and the Duke of Cambridge. A day ahead of William's birthday, the Kensington Palace shared taken by Kate. 

William will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 21. Hours before his birthday, the Palace shared a picture of the Duke with his children. The photo sees William seated on a swing while Louis takes his seat in William's lap. Little Charlotte balances beside William while George stands behind the trio, holding both ends of the swing for support. All the four royal family members flashed their contagious smiles as Kate captured them in her camera. The photo was taken earlier this month. 

The photo was shared with the caption, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess." 

Check out the photo below: 

William's birthday coincides with Father's Day this year. While the Duchess and the children will be celebrating his birthday together, it is unlikely that William will meet the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in the UK. William, Kate and the children have been practicing social distancing at Amner Hall, Norfolk. 

