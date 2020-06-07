PHOTO: Kate Middleton snaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte joining Prince William in volunteering work

Kate Middleton takes a candid picture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte participating in volunteering work with Prince William.

Every time Kate Middleton turns a photographer for her family, we are treated to some beautiful pictures. This time around, the Duchess of Cambridge gave royal fans a candid picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William make their way for some volunteer work. The Kensington Palace shared a picture on their Instagram to show the snap taken. In the photo, George, Charlotte, and the Duke of Cambridge are engrossed in conversation. William holds up an umbrella to protect the children from the rainy skies.

Sharing the picture, the Palace wrote, "As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort." The post added, "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."

Check out the photo below:

Queen Elizabeth II also released a statement with regard to the Volunteers Week. Her Majesty thanked people for their "acts of generosity and kindness." The Royal Family shared the statement on Instagram with the caption, “I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others."

Check it out below:

While the Duchess and Duke have been talking about the challenges they are facing amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK, their kids have been making frequent appearances on social media. In April, Kate and William shared a video of their three children participating in the #ClapForOurCarers movement to show their support for the incredible work that doctors, nurses and others on the frontline are putting in to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

