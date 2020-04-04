PHOTO: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom REVEAL they are having a baby girl

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the sex of their unborn child and it is going to be a baby girl. Read on to know more.

After hiding her pregnancy for months, Katy Perry surprised the world when she shared the news by flaunting her baby bump in a music video, Never Worn White. The 35-year-old songstress is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and they have now revealed that sex of their child. The shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram, by posting a picture from their gender reveal. In the picture, Bloom can be seen smiling year to year with pink foam all over his face.

“It’s a girl,” Perry captioned the post with two pink heart emoji. It seems like the singer already had a feeling that it was going to be a baby girl because in March, while delivering a rocking performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup closing ceremony on International Women's Day, she revealed that she is hoping for a baby girl and the revelation made the crowd scream and cheer for her. “I hope it's a girl,” she randomly confessed while performing her hit song Wide Awake. The two are currently practicing social distancing together, amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. After a long on-and-off relationship, Bloom proposed Perry on Valentine's Day 2019 and the singer announced the news by flaunting her blindingly massive diamond engagement ring on Instagram. Despite their busy work schedule, the two had been planning a wedding. However, the ongoing health crisis affected their wedding plans. Last month, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he might postpone the wedding because of the COVID-19. ALSO READ: Pink REVEALES she was diagnosed with COVID 19 and has now recovered; donates USD 1 million to relief funds

