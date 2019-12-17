PHOTO: Katy Perry turns on the Christmas spirit with her hot red Santa dress

Katy Perry has turned on the Christmas spirit in her hot red Santa dress. Look inside for photos.

Make way for the prettiest Santa Claus this holiday season. Katy Perry has dived into the Christmas spirit and it looks like this year, she is her own Santa. On December 16, the American singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning red and white fur dress posing with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. As part of her 25 days of Christmas countdown, the singer has been posting pictures and short videos every day. It has been rumoured that Katy’s final post, scheduled for December 25, will be reveal deets about her upcoming album.

“Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?” Katy wrote, sharing the sensual picture of herself dressed as the Santa. The picture is a still from Katy’s most recent music video "Cosy Little Christmas". The singer dropped the Christmas song a few days ago, welcoming the holiday season. In addition to the pretty red dress, the music video also features the singer in several jaw-dropping festive outfits, including a candy cane inspired outfit. Her festive-themed hairstyles and eye make also complements the whole vibe of the song.

View this post on Instagram Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:07am PST In the video, the singer ditched the traditional white Christmas for a warmer, sun-soaked holiday. The clip sees the singer enjoying a sunny holidays season with Santa Claus and his reindeer. Not to miss, the video also features Katy getting a massage from a Reindeer. Throughout the music video, she can be seen chilling with Santa and singing “I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things. Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.” The latest picture is just one of the many festive posts promoting her Christmas song.

What do you think of Katy's Christmas countdown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

