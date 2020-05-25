PHOTO: Kim Kardashian celebrates sixth anniversary with Kanye West amid rumours about relationship troubles

Kim Kardashian celebrated her sixth anniversary with Kanye West amid rumours about relationship troubles. Read on to know more.

It’s been six years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked down the aisle, and they have “forever to go”. Kim commemorated her and Kanye’s sixth wedding anniversary with a pair of sweet throwback photos and wrote, “6 years down; forever to go Until the end.” In the first picture, she can be seen gently kissing her husband’s cheek, and in the next one, the parents of four smile brightly for the camera, as Kim (39) lovingly wrapped her arms around the rapper’s shoulders.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star married Kanye (42) tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy, on May 24, 2014. On her Insta story, Kim posted a couple of pictures from her beautiful wedding ceremony. Kim’s mother Kris Jenner celebrated their special day by posting a series of photos of the loved up couple. “Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption. Kim and Kanye share four children together – 10-months-old Psalm, Saint (4), Chicago (2), and North (6).

From the past few weeks, it has been reported that the couple is dealing with some major relationship problems during the ongoing lockdown. Earlier this month, a source told The Sun that Kim and Kanye’s romance is going south and the two are seeking professional help to save their relationship. The insider also mentioned that the two are currently staying at opposite ends of the house, Daily Mail reported. According to the source, the reality TV star and the rapper keep arguing with each other.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added. The reports suggested that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space and the two.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.

