PHOTO: Kim Kardashian flaunts slim figure as she poses in stockings & bra post intense workout during lockdown

Kim Kardashian showed off her slim figure as she posed in stockings and bra post intense workout during Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Amid the speculations about her relationship with Kanye West going through a rough patch, it seems like Kim Kardashian is keeping herself busy with intense work out sessions. The 39-year-old, who has recently started participating in gruelling 7 am workouts with her personal trainer, flaunted her slim figure in her latest Insta post, Mirror reported. The mother-of-four looked super skinny as she posed in her bra and a pair of black high-waisted stockings. The stood in the entryway of her closet with a straight face as she showed off her perfect curves.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star told her 170 million followers that she wore the lingerie while cleaning out her closet. Kim recently took her fans by surprise when she debuted her blonde locks. However, in the caption of her latest picture, she clarified that it was just a wig and that she did not get a hair makeover. “My blonde hair was just a wig. Cleaning out my closet and doing @skims fittings today,” she wrote alongside the sizzling photo. Just earlier this month, a source told The Sun that Kim and Kanye’s romance is going south and the two are seeking professional help to save their relationship.

Check out the post:

The insider also mentioned that the two are currently staying at opposite ends of the house, Daily Mail reported. According to the source, the reality TV star and the 42-year-old rapper keep arguing with each other. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.

Credits :InstagramMirror

