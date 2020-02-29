PHOTO: Kylie Jenner sports a chic swimsuit as she takes a stroll by the shore with Stormi

Kylie Jenner is enjoying a vacation with her holiday partner Stormi Webber. The mother and daughter duo were seen taking a stroll at the beach.

Kylie Jenner is in the holiday mood and she's got the best vacay companion. The beauty mogul has hit the shores with her adorable little two-year-old daughter Stormi Webber. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and her munchkin are soaking up the sun this weekend and Kylie couldn't stop herself from sharing a picture from the moment. Although the picture was taken from a distance, Kylie was seen holding Stormi's hand while the mother-daughter duo walked up to the shore for a splash.

Kylie was seen sporting a printed mocha-coloured one-piece swimsuit as she made her way to the blue shores. She completed her beachwear look with a sun hat. Whereas Stormi sported a baby pink swimwear set. Kylie shared the picture with the caption, "you and me." Apart from the post, Kylie also took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her vacation. Check out the photos below:

The new photos comes a day after Kylie left her 164 million followers gushing over Stormi. The reality star shares a bunch of photos starring her little one. Stormi was dressed in an all-black ensemble and posing for her mommy dearest. Stormi's adorable expressions led everyone's hearts to melt. Khloe Jenner took to the comments section and wrote, "Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo." Kim Kardashian commented, "This face!!!" Singer Halsey wrote, "Fit waaaaaay too cute."

