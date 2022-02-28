PHOTO: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born reunion wins hearts at SAG Awards 2022

There's nothing more iconic than reunions at SAG Awards and while we are still hooked to the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion from the 2020 ceremony, this year another sweet celebrity duo shared a cute moment together and it was A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. After their viral moments at 2019 Oscars, we bet this comes second.

Lady Gaga who was among the Best Actress nominees for her performance in House of Gucci arrived in style for SAG Awards 2022. The singer looked every bit gorgeous in a strapless white column gown by Armani Privé. Also attending the awards ceremony was Bradley Cooper who was also among the nominees for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza.

Check out Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's photo here:

In the backstage photos from the coveted ceremony, Cooper and Lady Gaga were seen sharing a sweet moment as they posed together for a click and also shared an adorable embrace. Ever since they worked together on Bradley's directorial A Star Is Born, the Poker Face singer and the actor have been close and have had nothing but kind words to talk about each other.

Previously, the duo had sparked romance rumours during their 2019 Oscars performance as fans couldn't help but notice sparkling chemistry between the two. Although in an interview last year, Cooper set the record straight as he reacted to the rumours and added that they were "definitely acting" and that it was an extension of a scene as he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the viral moment.

