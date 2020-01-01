PHOTO: Linda Thompson gifts son Brody Jenner her ex boyfriend Elvis Presley's Necklace

On Christmas, Linda Thompson gifted her son Brody Jenner her ex boyfriend Elvis Presley's Necklace. Read on for details.

Linda Thompson made her son Brody Jenner’s Christmas extra special this year by gifting him late Elvis Presley's necklace. Linda gave her 36-year-old son a necklace that once belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Presley. Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, the songwriter addressed the gift with a note. Stating that Brody is a great admirer of the iconic singer, Linda wrote, “@brodyjenner has a deep admiration for Elvis - not only as the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but as the “king of bling” as well…” she wrote alongside a picture of the necklace.

“So this is what I got Brody for Christmas this year! He already has a TCB tattoo on his wrist! Scroll through to see other jewelry that my dear friend Lowell Hayes in Memphis made for Elvis and me years ago...Lowell is the best!” She concluded the caption. "Best gift ever," Jenner commented on his mom's post, adding a heart emoji. Thompson dated The King for four years, from 1972 to 1976. She opened up about her romance with the singer during an interview with ET in 2016.

During the interaction, she asserted that she was a virgin when she met Presley and that part of her allured him to her. She also claimed that while they were together, Presley frequently cheated on her. She welcomed Brody with Caitlyn Jenner in 1983. During the same interview, Lina stated that she had a prophetic moment about her with Jenner, while she was still with Presley.

She revealed that she noticed Jenner for the first time when she was sitting in bed with the singer, watching the 1976 Olympics. Lina recalled telling Presley that someday she would marry Jenner, to which Presley said, “over my dead body.” Thompson and Presley called it quits just eight months before he died of a heart attack. And she later went on to marry Jenner in 1981.

