PHOTO: Madonna brings 25 year old boyfriend on family vacation

Madonna brought her 25 year old rumoured boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on a family vacation with her kids. Read on to know more.

Madonna is celebrating a happy new year with her 25-year-old rumoured boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Weeks after being spotted in Miami, sharing an intimate embrace, the 61-year-old brought the background dancer along on a family vacation. Williams joined the singer, her eldest daughter Lourdes (25), son David Banda (14), daughter Mercy James (13), and twins Esther and Stella (7). While Madonna hasn’t confirmed her relationship with William, she welcomed the New Year by posting a picture with the rumoured lover.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019! We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!!” she wrote in the caption. The singer also shared a video of the family playing soccer together and enjoying a sunny beach day. The background dancer’s father, Drue, recently addressed his son’s relationship with Madonna and told TMZ that things have gotten serious between the two. He also revealed that she met William’s family back in September and that the two have been secretly dating for a little over a year.

During the interaction with TMZ, Drue also defended the age gap between Madonna and his son and stated that he is happy for his son. “Love has no age. I’m just happy for him,” he said. The love birds reportedly met in 2015, when William auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour. Earlier this year in November, the singer hosted his family at one of her Caesars Palace shows and later invited them to her suite where a private chef prepared the dinner for them. She has also invited William’s parents to her 2020 shows in London and France. ALSO READ: Madonna and 25 year old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' relationship is getting 'serious'; Deets Inside

Credits :Instagram

