PHOTO: Megan Fox debuts silver hair for upcoming movie Johnny & Clyde

Megan Fox has dyed her hair silver and we are definitely not complaining! The actress, 35, took to her Instagram to share her incredible look from her upcoming movie Johnny & Clyde where Fox will star next to Tyson Ritter. In the new selfie, Megan's hair looks sleek, stylish and took glam!

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," Megan captioned her post while looking absolutely stunning in her new look. Megan also revealed the tentative date for the movie. "#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022," her post read.

Take a look at her post:

According to Deadline, the movie is a new take on Bonnie and Clyde. The movie will star Megan as crime boss Alana and Tyson as her head of security. Megan Fox also just another interesting project lined up which is The Expendables 4. The actress had also shared some snaps of her character earlier this week, and it seemed like her character will take part in some action-packed scenes.

Megan also has five more projects lined up apart from Johnny & Clyde and Expendables 4. She has also been confirmed to star in Big Gold Brick alongside Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia.

In other news, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their VMAs debut as a couple last month. While introducing Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on stage, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian called them their 'future baby daddies' which grabbed major headlines. The four of them have also been hanging out together post-VMAs, with Megan featuring in Kim Kardashian's promotional photoshoot for Skims, alongside Kourtney.

