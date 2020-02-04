PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus stuns in lingerie as she enjoys date night with boyfriend Cody Simpson; Check out

Miley Cyrus rocked in lingerie as she enjoyed her Super Bowl Sunday date night with boyfriend Cody Simpson. Check out the photos.

Cody Simpson and his girlfriend Miley Cyrus spent their Super Bowl Sunday at home, with very little clothes on. Updating their Instagram feeds with yet another PDA loaded picture, Miley and Cody shared a very intimate picture from their date night. Cody shared a slideshow of two steamy snapshots featuring the Wrecking Ball singer in a stunning black lingerie set leaving very little to the imagination. “superbowl supercuts,” he captioned the black and white pictures clicked by Miley.

Miley also took to her Insta story and share a few shots from their night together. In the pictures, the singer can be seen posing with a pair of scissors. The display of affection comes just a week after she finalised her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Just 13 months after they tied the knot, Miley and Liam legally ended their relationship. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two had a prenup, which made the settlement easier. Back then a source had stated that Miley will keep the animals after divorce.

Meanwhile, Liam was recently spotted getting all cozy and intimate with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Liam was seen kissing his girlfriend in LA. Reportedly, the 30-year-old actor couldn't keep his hands off the Aussie model while stepping out in Beverly Hills. Since his split with Miley last year, Liam has been dating Brooks and it seems like things are going strong between the two. Proving the two are pretty serious about their relationship, the 23-year-old was seen hanging out with Liam's parents Craig and Leonie in December.

