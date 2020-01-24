PHOTO: Nick Jonas shares a candid click of Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Calls it 'his favourite laugh'

Nick Jonas shares a candid click of himself and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the song What A Man Gotta Do and calls it his favourite laugh.

Nick Jonas and took the wedding vows two years ago on December 18. The two had a dreamy fairytale wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After the traditional Christian wedding, the couple got married according to the Hindu rituals. Nick and Priyanka are all things love. Affectionately called the International jiju by fans in India, Nick Jonas never shies away from showering love on wifey Priyanka. Besides their mushy gestures at public appearances, their social media PDA too takes away the cake.

The Jonas brothers recently dropped their new song What A Man Gotta Do. The song features Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. The Jonas brothers team up with their respective wives for a peppy number. While Nick romances his better half PC, Kevin Jonas dances his heart out with Sophie Turner. As seen in the track, Nick and Priyanka recreate an iconic scene from Tom Cruise's 1983 movie Risky Business.

A few hours ago, Nick shared a candid click of himself and wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the song What A Man Gotta Do where PC is seen flashing her million-dollar smile. She laughs her heart out as she cuddles with hubby Nick Jonas. Nick, on the other hand, is all hearts for Priyanka as he captions his post, "My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo." And it is literally the cutest thing on the internet today!

