PHOTO: Nina Dobrev misses her ‘buddy’ & The Vampire Diaries co star Paul Wesley amid COVID 19 lockdown

Nina Dobrev revealed she is missing her buddy and The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley amid coronavirus lockdown. Check out the post.

Nina Dobrev is currently practicing social distancing to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus, and just like many people across the world, she is missing her social life and her friends. The 31-year-old recently took to her Instagram story and shared that she is missing her The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley. The show, that featured Nina as Elena Gilbert and Paul as Stefan Salvatore, first aired on the television in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. While Paul featured in the series till the very end, Nina said goodbye to the show in season 6.

She posted two pictures featuring her with Paul and wrote, “miss you buddy @PaulWesley.” The actors started their journey in the show together and have been together ever since. Paul reciprocated the love and posted a screenshot of Nina’s story on his feed and wrote, “miss you too Dobreva,” with two heart emojis. In the first few seasons in the show, Nina and Paul’s characters dated. However, Elena eventually left Stefan for his elder brother Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder, who Nina dated for three years in real life.

Earlier this month, Nina opened up about how she is dealing with quarantine. In addition to meditating and taking online photography lessons, the actress said she is organising her old pictures and putting them in a scrapbook. She has taken a lot of pictures in the last 10 years but has not got time to organise them. “I scrapbooked some, and I put magnets on the others to hang on a big magnetic wall I have in my house to create a memory collage,” she added. She stated that arranging those pictures has been therapeutic and it also makes her feel connected to friends and remind her of the good times.

