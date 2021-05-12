PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo ecstatically poses with Taylor Swift after finally meeting her at Brit Awards 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo's dream of meeting her idol, Taylor Swift finally came true as the duo attended Brit Awards 2021. The awards ceremony was held at London's O2 arena and was an in-person ceremony with several major artists from the industry such as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift in attendance. While Rodrigo has mentioned several times how inspired she is by Swift, it was finally a moment of joy for her to meet Swift.

Rodrigo took to Instagram to share the amazing picture where Olivia was seen ecstatically posing with Taylor who showed her best pout. The goofy snap was proof of the amazing energy between the two artists and fans couldn't help but gush about their meetup. Sharing the adorable picture, Rodrigo put crying emojis as a caption to reflect her emotional state.

Rodrigo and Taylor's virtual interactions have already caused netizens to fall in love with them. Who can forget Swift referring to Rodrigo as her "baby"? Taylor had shared Olivia's hit number Drivers License on her Instagram page saying, "I say that's my baby and I'm proud." Olivia is also known to have released cover versions of several Taylor Swift songs.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo's post Here

Another highlight of Taylor and Olivia's Brit Awards meet was also a moment when Rodrigo passed Swift a handwritten note and left everyone wondering about the contents of it. She also passed along notes to Harry Styles and Little Mix. Fans are now wondering if Taylor and Olivia will collaborate soon given the infectious energy the duo were seen exuding in their picture together.

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo calls out criticism directed at her and Taylor Swift for writing emotional songs

Share your comment ×