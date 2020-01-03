PHOTO: Padma Lakshmi poses nude days after being mistaken for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Padma Lakshmi, who was recently mistaken for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has gone topless on her Instagram feed. Check it out.

American author and actress Padma Lakshmi set her Instagarm feed on fire as she posted another topless picture of herself. The 49-year-old left her fans struggling for air after she decided to mark the beginning of a new decade by sharing a picture of herself flaunting her beautiful curves, leaving little to the imagination. “New year, same me,” she wrote in the caption. Popularly known as the Top Chef judge, Lakshmi recently hogged headlines after she slammed New York magazine for confusing her for .

In December, New York magazine shared a picture of the author on their page and instead of tagging Lakshmi, tagged Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Reacting to the bizarre goof-upby the Magazine, Padma Lakshmi posted a screenshot of the post and wrote, “Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shoutout ... I know to some we all look alike, but .. #desilife #justindianthings (sic)" Several Indian actresses have often been confused by the English and American dailies. Just last year, a media house confused for Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Lakshmi has been posting some breathtakingly stunning and revealing pictures on her Instagram feed for quite some time now. Just earlier this week, the author proved that age is only a state of mind by posting a sultry monochrome photo flaunting her svelte waist. Padma Lakshmi's latest picture comes after her strong reaction to social media platforms censoring breasts by putting little stars on them.

During an interview with Bravo TV, the actress stated that it is unfair how men can go topless left and right but when women do the same, social media platforms censor their breasts. She asserted that a woman’s body is one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature and censoring it only means that people are afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form.

