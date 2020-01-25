PHOTO: Pamela Anderson is all smiles in first photo with husband Jon Peters post secret wedding; Check it out

Pamela Anderson smiled brightly as she posed next to her husband Jon Peters, days after their secret wedding. Check out the picture.

Just days after exchanging vows in a secret wedding ceremony, Pamela Anderson shared her first picture with her new husband Jon Peters. The Baywatch star is very much in love with the 74-year-old movie mogul and she wants the world to know that. In the black and white picture, posted on her Instagram story, the 52-year-old actress can be seen smiling brightly for the camera alongside her loving husband. The two surprised the world after they got married in a secret Malibu ceremony.

While the two had known each other for years, nobody knew they were about to get married. She first dated Peters over 30 years ago and rekindled in the past few months. The couple kept their relationship under tight wraps all this while. The 74-year-old film producer told The Hollywood Reporter that Pamela was the only woman he’s had an interest in for nearly four decades. Both, Pamela and Jon, were married four times previously. The actress was formerly married to Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.

The actress shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee (23) and Dylan Jagger Lee (22), with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. In a statement given to Fox News, Brandon gushed about the couple and wished them all the luck for this new chapter of their lives. The 23-year-old budding actor stated that he is excited to get to know Peters and his family. Lee asserted that Pamela and Jon have known each other for about 35 years and that he supports the happy couple with all his heart.

