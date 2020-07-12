PHOTO: Park Seo Joon leaves us breathless as he flaunts his toned biceps while posing with his dog Simba

Park Seo Joon is stealing our hearts again with his adorable smile and he has Simba to make sure he is successful with the task.

Park Seo Joon is raising the temperatures and how! The South Korean actor has been busy with the filming of his film Dream. The actor stars opposite singer-actress IU. Since the Itaewon Class actor plays a soccer player turned coach in the movie, it goes without saying that he was going to beef up for the role. A few weeks ago, he flaunted his new physique in a selfie and bowled us over. Now, he gave us boyfriend goals as he posed with his dog.

The actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his dog Simba. The actor sported a black sleeveless tee that put his toned biceps on full display. PSJ flashed his heartwarming smile while he held on to Simba in the photo. Park Seo Joon shared the picture with the caption, "Sunday night vibes" and we wish we were a part of it. Sigh! Anyway, check out the photo below while we dream about our Oppa.

The cast of Dream began filming for the project a few weeks ago. At the time, Soompi reported the actor was excited about working on the project. "I’m excited for the time I’ll be spending as Hong Dae. I’ll do my best to deliver a great film to viewers," he said. Apart from the movie, the actor has also been in the news for the success of his series Itaewon Class and becoming the first actor to have bagged the Golden YouTube Play icon.

Credits :InstagramSoompi

