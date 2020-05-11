PHOTO: Park Seo Joon's dedication to take the perfect snap of BTS' V makes us want to be part of Wooga Squad

In a recent Weverse post, BTS member V shared a candid photo of himself with fellow Wooga Squad member, Park Seo-joon, on a yacht, as the Itaewon Class star tried to take the perfect snap for his close friend.

While BTS member V considers his bandmates to be his closest friends, with a bond thicker than family, Taehyung is also a part of Wooga Squad. For the unversed, members of Wooga Squad include Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Kwon Sunghwan aka Peakboy and Tae-Tae. The boys met each other on the sets of the famous K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and since then have struck a friendship that is filled with fun and laughter. This is evidenced by their social media interaction, supporting each other's work and even enjoying trips during their downtime.

V has been an active participant on Weverse lately and not only comments on fan posts but even teases them by posting handsome photos and selfies of himself. In one such picture, we see an appearance by Seo-joon. The candid click was taken while Wooga Squad was on vacation in 2019 and sees the Dream star going through all extent to click the perfect snap of his close friend, who is handsomely posing on the yacht.

Check out V and Park Seo-joon's candid click during the 2019 Wooga Squad vacation below:

If your BFF doesn't click your perfect snap as Park Seo-joon does for V, then are they even your best friend?!

Moreover, fans couldn't help but notice the commonalities of Seo-joon's hilarious photo-taking skills as evidenced in his popular K-dramas, Itaewon Class and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, when his character is clicking Kim Da-mi and Park Min-young's photo.

Check out Park Seo-joon's hilarious photo-taking skills' comparison below:

Park Seo Joon, the ultimate photographer boyfriend~ pic.twitter.com/l55zId1rMr — bee⁷ (@jeonggukietho) May 10, 2020

ALSO READ: PHOTO: BTS member V is all smiles as he poses with Park Seo Joon & team Itaewon Class

Meanwhile, in an interview with Esquire Korea, Seo-joon got candid about his friendship with V. "I am close to V. It just sort of happened somehow. Given the right situation and time, a brother can become a friend and a friend can become a brother. If we have any concerns, we share, listen and talk to about it. Even if our positions are different, we have something in common," the 31-year-old actor had revealed to the magazine.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×