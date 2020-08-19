PHOTO: Pregnant Gigi Hadid shows off brunette hairdo weeks before welcoming her 1st child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram Stories to treat her fans with a gorgeous selfie where she's seen showing off her brunette hairdo which is tied in a high ponytail. Moreover, the 25-year-old supermodel is basking in her pregnancy glow.

Gigi Hadid is just a few weeks away from welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik as mom Yolanda Hadid disclosed her due date to be September. Moreover, reports suggest that the young power couple will be having a baby girl though no confirmation has been made by Hadid or Malik. The pair has more or less been keeping it low-key these past few months as only a few posts here and there pop up on their social media pages.

Today, Gigi treated her 56.2 million fans with a gorgeous selfie which sees the 25-year-old supermodel basking in her pregnancy glow. Wearing a baby blue and white striped, unbuttoned shirt which layered a tan coloured tank top, Hadid accessorised the casual look with a rose gold chain. Moreover, we got a more in-depth look at her brunette hairdo which she has been sporting for a few weeks now, tied in a high ponytail. We're loving the easy breezy maternity style that this fashionista has adopted.

Check out Gigi Hadid's latest IG post below:

We can't wait to meet Baby Malik-Hadid!

Meanwhile, the mommy-to-be took to Twitter to share the sweet thing that happened to her when she went to pick up her order from Starbucks. "Person in front of me in the Starbucks drive thru just payed for my order so kept it going and hope it continues & spreads lots of lil moments of kindness & positivity today! DO THIS in whatever way you can!!!! Happy Tuesday," Gigi tweeted.

