PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot take their eyes off each other as they celebrate Diwali in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali 2020 in London. The duo took to their respective social media accounts to wish their fans.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas decided to light up our timeline with their Diwali wishes. The international actress and the Jonas Brothers singer sent their Diwali 2020 wishes all the way from London. The lovebirds took to their respective social media platforms to wish their fans. In the identical photo shared by both on their Instagram accounts, Priyanka draped a gorgeous floral printed saree, matched with the printed blouse. Whereas, Nick channelled the Diwali spirit in a black tee topped with a black jacket featuring floral work. 

Nick and PeeCee held a lamp each in their hands as they got lost in each other. Priyanka shared the photo with the caption, "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours." She revealed that the photo was taken by music producer and director Chase Foster. Meanwhile, Nick shared the photo with the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all." 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The actress has been resuming work on her numerous projects since the lockdown eased. Just a few weeks ago, she was in Germany, where The Matrix 4 was being shot. PeeCee is a part of the Keanu Reeves led franchise. Apart from The Matrix 4, Priyanka has a number of projects lined up. This includes Russo Brothers' Citadel, Sheela, the biopic of Osho's controversial aide, Robert Rodriguez’s children superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, and more. 

