PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses her 'boys' as she heads to London days after returning from Berlin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on the move again! After she celebrated Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas in the US, the actress has found her way to London.

After months of quarantine with husband and singer Nick Jonas, Jonas has been busy as a bee! The actress was recently seen in Berlin. Although the actress did not spill the beans about her work whereabouts, reports suggested she was in Germany to film The Matrix 4. PeeCee did give us glimpses of her time off-sets where she was exploring the streets of the city and enjoying a game of golf. Now, Priyanka is on the move again!

The Sky Is Pink star took to Instagram and revealed that she was in London. Although she had her lips sealed about her engagements in the British city, Priyanka did reveal she misses her "boys" aka her pet Gino and Panda. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the two dogs chilling at her US home and wrote, "Missmy boys," tagging their pets' official Instagram accounts.

Check out the photo below:

Priyanka's trip to London comes just days after the actress celebrated her second Karva Chauth in Los Angeles. Both Priyanka and Nick shared photos of Priyanka dressed in a gorgeous red saree on the occasion and wished fans. On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in the making. Apart from Matrix 4, PeeCee will be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She also has an untitled project with Mindy Kaling and Sheela, the biopic of Osho's controversial aide, Robert Rodriguez’s children superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, and a reality series on Sangeet. She will also be seen in The White Tiger soon.

