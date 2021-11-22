PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS her stunning character poster from The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra has revealed her stunning character poster from her upcoming Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections. Previously, the Citadel star had also shared the official poster of the movie which had Keanu Reeves and other renowned actors in it.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka has now released her own poster from the highly-anticipated sci-fi movie in which she will be playing a major role. While she was missing from the previous poster that was released, it seems like Priyanka has received her own poster now. In the official trailer that was released by Warner Brothers in September, Priyanka had a brief yet catchy clip where she appeared with a huge pair of vintage glasses and had a distinct smirk on her face.

Along with the poster release, PeeCee also penned, "And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21." Take a look at the poster:

Many fans have had many theories about what Priyanka could possibly play in the movie. While some have suggested that she is the grown-up version of the character Sati, and could bring havoc changes to the plot, others have also noted that she could be the Oracle in the Matrix too. While it hasn't been confirmed which role is Priyanka playing, and might just be a surprise for fans, we can be sure that PeeCee would be a gamechanger in the upcoming movie!

The Matrix Resurrections is also set to star Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and new additions to the franchise include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick.

