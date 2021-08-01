PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra slays it in blue as she opts for a stunning corset dress

Trust Jonas to pull off any outfit and one would never be disappointed. The actress did just that recently when she donned a sky blue outfit that looked all things stunning. Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a photo of herself in which the actress dished out a pose while flaunting her latest look and totally feeling it.

In the photo, the Desi Girl was seen wearing a full-sleeve sky blue dress styled along with a sling bag and a pair of heels. You could probably take notes from Priyanka on how to slay a monotone look as the actress' outfit was a huge winner. The corset style dress was asymmetrical at the bottom, featured a stylish corset on the waist and detailing on the neck as well as shoulders. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it, "Feeling the blue."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest look below:

The actress, who recently celebrated her birthday, has been in London for several months. She is currently busy shooting for her debut series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

Over the weekend, Priyanka even dropped a selfie from the sets of Citadel as she took a selfie break from filming intense action scenes. While she is in London, husband Nick Jonas is in the US and busy working on new music. The Jonas Brothers will soon be going on their Happiness Begins tour across the US.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka's latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

