PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra turns Nick Jonas' lap into her pillow as they stay indoors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are staying indoors, resorting to self-quarantine, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple is taking the opportunity to spend some time together.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together as they stay indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to self-isolation to play a part in curbing the Covid-19 spread. The couple has gone into a self-quarantine mode in their US home. The couple recently shared a video explaining how their week 1 in quarantine had gone. And now, the Quantico actress took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo featuring the singer and their dog.

In the photo, PeeCee is seen taking a quick nap as she doubles up Nick's lap into a pillow. The Sky Is Pink star cuddles up in a blanket. Nick, on the other hand, held on to the stunning actress while he couldn't take his eyes off his wife. The duo was joined by their dog Gino. Priyanka had gifted Gino to Nick around their first wedding anniversary. The canine rested near Priyanka's legs.

Priyanka shared the photo with two hearts in the caption. She tagged Nick and Gino's Instagram account. Check out the photo below:

Priyanka recently opened up about her relationship with Nick. On Diane von Furstenburg's new podcast, InCharge with DVF, the actress compared her late father with Nick. "I feel like my mother manifested him in my life. And you know, they always say that girls end up marrying someone who's like your father, and Nick is. He's someone who's the life of a party," she said.

"I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power, and it's so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like he'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud," she added.

