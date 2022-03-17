PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra's Rome visit is all about good food and laughs

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Rome for a business visit but the actress certainly knows how to make work fun. In a photo shared by one of Chopra's close associate, James Boult, the actress was seen having a blast at what looked like a fun dinner where she and her friends posed goofily while pointing out at seemingly a dessert placed on the table.

Priyanka as always looked stunning for the night out as she was seen dressed in a gorgeous black dress and chunky earrings. In the photo, Priyanka was also accompanied by famed stylist Luxury Law. The picture saw Chopra posing with a big laugh whereas all others along with the actress gave varied expressions. Sharing the snap with Chopra and others, Boult wrote, "Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people."

The Matrix: Resurrections star promptly left a comment on James' post where she added the heart-eye emoji to react to the amazing snap. Another photo with Chopra from the same outing was also shared by Bulgari CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin. Along with a selfie that he shared with Priyanka, he wrote, "So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! "

Check out Priyanka Chopra's photo here:

Priyanka also reciprocated the lovely message shared by Babin as she wrote back, "Always so fun with u JCB."

Priyanka had previously updated on her Instagram account that she's visiting Rome for a work trip and gave a glimpse of the gorgeous location where she's staying amid the same.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra lauds Indian documentary Writing With Fire, congratulates them for Oscar nomination