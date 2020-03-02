PHOTO: Renee Young has a very 'wife' like reaction to Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley beat Chris Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion and wife Renee Young, who is working for WWE, was all praises for the champ. The WWE Backstage host took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Jon's epic win.

It was indeed Jon Moxley's night as the wrestler reigned supreme, even after being beaten down by Chris Jericho and the members of The Inner Circle, to be crowned the new AEW World Champion at AEW Revolution 2020. It was an intense back and forth between the two competitors, who were previously employed with WWE, as Jon revealed towards the end of the match that his right eye was completely fine all along. After two Paradigm Shifts, Jon was able to seal his fate as the new AEW World Champion.

Besides Moxley, if there is one person who is elated for the wrestler, it's none other than this darling wife Renee Young. Renee is currently employed with WWE as a commentator and is also hosting WWE Backstage, along with Booker T. The 34-year-old host took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband's epic win at AEW Revolution 2020 by sharing a photo of the wrestler post his match. In the snap, a battered but still ecstatic Jon is seen holding the AEW World championship high on top of his shoulders.

Check out Renee Young's IG post celebrating Jon Moxley's win below:

Renee wrote his caption as, "CHAMP," with two trophy emoticons.

What did you think of Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2020 and winning the AEW World Championship? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

According to Wrestling INC, post his match in a backstage interview, Moxley revealed that he was half concussed post the championship match. "[Jericho] threw my head into the ring post on the floor and I basically head-butted a steel post about as hard as it could be head-butted. I was seeing triple for a minute out of my one eye. I still feel a little woozy. I was like, 'whoa, this isn't good.' Then I felt that hot instant feeling of knowing when you're lacerated," Jon shared.

