PHOTO: Richard Madden shares 'thirsty' shirtless selfie of himself; gets trolled by Alfie Allen & Gemma Chan

Richard Madden, who is currently in the midst of shooting for The Eternals, shared a 'thirsty' shirtless selfie of himself on Instagram and got trolled by Alfie Allen and Gemma Chan. Check it out below.

Richard Madden has been keeping it lowkey as the talented actor is extremely busy with the shoot of The Eternals. For the unversed, Richard enters the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) with the Chloé Zhao directorial and will be seen as Ikaris. Along with Richard, The Eternals is jam-packed with star power, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, just to name a few. Recently, the cast was spotted in London shooting very intricate action sequences and Richard looked absolutely amazing in an all-black look.

Even though he is busy with shooting for The Eternals, Madden is also finding some downtime for himself. Fans of the 33-year-old actor know what a fan he is of hiking and taking to his Instagram page, Richard shared a 'thirsty' shirtless selfie of himself that had fans take a double turn. The cheetah print sunglasses and that sexy white streak of hair along with that chiseled jawline had everyone weak in their knees. It won't be wrong to say that Richard Madden is our Man Crush Everyday!

Check out Richard Madden's sexy selfie below:

Richard wrote, "Tuesday's mountain."

A personification of hotness, indeed!

However, his friends couldn't help themselves from trolling the actor as Game of Thrones co-star Alfie Allen quipped, "You’ve changed." On the other hand, The Eternals co-star Gemma Chan joked, "Thirsty?"

Douglas Booth had a very interesting question as he asked, "Did you Uber to the top? You don’t look very sweaty," to which Richard retorted, "@douglasbooth yep the Uber was there I just jumped out for the picture."

Meanwhile, The Eternals is slated to release in the US on November 6, 2020.

