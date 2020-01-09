PHOTO: Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey share a romantic moment during the promotions of Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are jointly promoting their film Dolittle and the Avengers: Endgame star took to his Instagram page to share a candid and romantic moment between the happy couple. Check out their photo below.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a match made in heaven! At any given point, RDJ makes a point to compliment his Suzie Q, who is also an important aspect of their joint production house, Team Downey. After the critically acclaimed The Judge (2014), Team Downey's next project under their production banner is Dolittle, which stars Robert as the famous veterinarian John Dolittle. The Stephen Gaghan directorial is just a few days away from its release date and the couple has been giving joint interviews to promote the upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, Downey shared a too cute to handle photo of the couple, who have been married for 16 glorious years and counting, from Day 2 of Dolittle promotions. In the romantically candid photo, RDJ is seen stealing a kiss from Susan, as she happily looks forward. The pair is decked in twinning black blazers and while Susan opts for a monochromatic polka-dotted shirt to pair with her suit, Robert rocks a full-sleeved printed white tee with his blazer.

Check out Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's romantic picture below:

Also, check out Robert and Susan being playful in this funny Boomerang video below:

We adore this couple and how!

Are you excited to see Dolittle? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr begins the promotional tour for Dolittle; cuddles up to an adorable golden retriever

Meanwhile, Dolittle is packed with immense star power besides RDJ as the voice cast for the adorable animals includes Rami Malek, John Cena, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes and Marion Cotillard.

Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More