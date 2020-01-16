PHOTO: Selena Gomez gets inked again; Flaunts a new 'Rare' tattoo and fans are loving it

Selena Gomez has got another tattoo. The singer took to her Instagram to reveal she has inked the title of her new album on her neck. Check it out below.

Selena Gomez has gone under the needles yet again. This time, she is celebrating her new album. The singer began 2020 on a musical note with the release of her new album titled Rare. With 13 songs packed under the title, Selena showed her vulnerable side while she sang about her past relationships, her breakup (with Justin Bieber) and finding herself. The new songs are climbing the musical chart ladder and fans are enjoying her new presentation. Almost a week since she released the songs, Selena decided to commemorate the album with a tattoo.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to unveil the tattoo. She got the title of the album inked under her right ear. Sel is seen flaunting her tattoo in a video which she then shared on Instagram with the caption, "Did it again." The new tattoo comes just a few days after Selena revealed she got a tattoo to commemorate her 2017 kidney transplant.

Check out Selena's Rare tattoo below:

The tattoo left fans gushing. Several fans took to the comments section to shower the singer with love and compliments. "Love it," wrote a fan. "I’m getting my favorite Rare lyrics tattooed next week," added another fan. What do you think of Selena's new tattoo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Earlier this week, Selena revealed her upper arm tattoo in a slew of new photos. During an interview with Capital FM radio, Selena revealed she inked the date of her surgery. She also revealed that her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, got the same tattoo. Check out a sneak peek of the tattoo below:

