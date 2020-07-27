  1. Home
PHOTO: A shirtless Justin Bieber cuddles with wife Hailey Baldwin as the couple enjoy a romantic picnic

Justin Bieber's Instagram PDA game for Hailey Baldwin has been strong these past few weeks with the latest romantic snap of the couple being taken during a picnic. Check out their adorable photo below.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all loved up enjoying a bowl of nachos during their picnic.Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all loved up enjoying a bowl of nachos during their picnic.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are making the most of their time together during their quarantine period. As the world is finally getting used to functioning more openly outside of their homes, the couple has been going on road trips while catching up with their close friends like Kendall Jenner and Jayden Smith. This time together has allowed the pair to get closer to each other as their Instagram PDA in the recent few weeks has been too cute to handle and very much welcomed. For the unversed, Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018 and have been in marital bliss ever since.

Taking to IG recently was Bieber himself who shared a romantic snap of the lovey-dovey couple during a picnic for two with a bowl of nachos. "Lil picnic with bae," the 26-year-old singer captioned the photo. While Justin was shirtless donning bright pink shorts, white sneakers and a black snapback worn backward (a black tank top was added later), a makeup-less Baldwin looked ethereal in a black tank top and gold hoop earrings while cosying up to her boo. Moreover, JB shared some more photos of himself from the couple's short trip and we can't get over Bieber's ripped physique and tattoos.

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hailey Baldwin is all hearts for Justin Bieber's 'forever' tattoo; Singer showers fans with love

Recently, Justin and Hailey made it to the headlines for going on a road trip in their luxury RV to Kanye West's Wyoming ranch. The couple visited the 43-year-old rapper at Yeezy Campus and talked shop while also catching up on each others' lives.

Moreover, Bieber also announced the rescheduled dates for Justin Bieber World Tour 2021 which will begin in San Diego on June 2, 2021, and conclude in Sacramento on August 15, 2021.

