PHOTO: The Suicide Squad cast smile wide for a BTS click in director James Gunn's latest post

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn gave a sneak peek at the film's amazing BTS moment with the lead cast in his recent social media post.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently took to Instagram to share a fun BTS click of the lead cast of the film where they were seen sporting their full costumes. As the film is gearing up for a release next month, the makers have been teasing fans with unseen photos and videos of the film. While the recently released explosive trailer gave us a glimpse of some amazing action sequences that the film will boast of, director James Gunn decided to give a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film.

Gunn's new Instagram post showed the film's cast including Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Gunn, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Flula Borg (Javelin), and Michael Rooker (Savant) in their costumes as they posed for a picture flashing wide smiles. It seemed to be the kind of snap that would be clicked on the last day of the shoot.

As seen in the recent trailer of the film, the gang of villains will be seen taking on Starro, one of the most famous fictional supervillains from the DC comics. Gunn previously stated that the film will also have a major action scene involving Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Check out James Gunn's post with the BTS click here:

Recently revealing his experience of working on the film, actor Joel Kinnaman was all praises for director James Gunn as he said, "It’s a James Gunn universe. It’s a very hilarious and depraved place." The actor also called it the most entertaining film he has ever seen. Kinnaman will be reprising his role as Rick Flag.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals the REASON why one of Harley Quinn's tattoos isn't in the film

Share your comment ×