PHOTO: Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell turns third wheel as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas exchange a sweet kiss

Nick Jonas marked actor Glen Powell's birthday with a hilarious photo featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen holidaying with the couple earlier this year.

On October 21, Glen Powell celebrated his 32nd birthday. The actor has starred in several Hollywood movies and projects. This includes The Dark Knight Rises, Hidden Figures and Scream Queens. Social media was filled with wishes for the international star. Singer Nick Jonas was one of the many stars who took to Instagram to wish the actor. The singer dug out a picture from the time he, Jonas and Glen vacationed together and shared it on his Instagram Stories to wish the actor.

In the photo, Nick was seen planting a kiss on Priyanka, whose face was hidden under her huge hat, while Glen doubled up as the third wheel in the frame. To make the memory a tad more quirky, Glen was seen pouting as he stood beside Nick in the shot. The Jonas Brothers singer shared the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday @glenpowell" before adding, "We love you."

The photo was likely clicked when the three stars joined their other friends to ring in 2020. Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a couple of photos featuring the huge gang at the beach. She wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.." At the same time, Glen shared a video of doubling up as a third wheel during Nick and Priyanka's intimate moment.

Credits :Instagram

