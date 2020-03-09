PHOTO: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses in front of Kobe and Gianna's beautiful mural

Vanessa Bryant posted a heart breaking picture of her daughter Natalia posing in front of Kobe and Gianna's mural. Check it out.

Vanessa Bryant honoured her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna by posting the picture of a tribute mural featuring the father-daughter duo on Instagram. Kobe and Gianna lost their lives in a tragic plane crash on January 26 and left the world in tears. Vanessa shared a picture of her daughter Natalia posing in front of the beautiful mural on Instagram. “So beautiful,” she wrote in the caption, adding heart emojis. Vanessa and her 3-year-old daughter Bianka also joined Natalia for a family photo and used the image as her display picture.

Just last month, she mourned the death of her late husband and daughter at their memorial service. Vanessa’s heartbreaking speech about Kobe left everyone in tears. In her speech, she said the two had hoped to grow old together. “He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie,” she said.

Check out the post here:

She also praised Kobe’s qualities as a father of 4 daughters. “He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough. And when Kobe retired from the NBA, he took over picking up and dropping off the girls from school since I was at home pregnant with Bianka and just recently home nursing Capri. He would sing them silly songs in the shower and continue making them laugh and smile as he lathered them in lotion and got them ready for bed,” she said.

Earlier this month, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit demanding the “harshest possible discipline” for deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Department for sharing graphic photos from Kobe and Gianna’s crash site. In a detailed statement posted on Instagram, Vanessa asserted that she had visited the sheriff's office personally after the crash and had requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.

