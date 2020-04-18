PHOTO: When Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Ana De Armas ditched her natural brunette hair for stunning blond locks

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Ana De Armas posted a series of BTS pictures from her upcoming film Sergio and flaunted her stunning blonde hair makeover.

Ana De Armas showed off her hair makeover and the actress looks unrecognisable! She ditched her natural brunette hair for fabulous blond locks and we can’t get over it. On her Instagram story, the No Time to Die actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her makeover for an upcoming Netflix film. And not just the end result, she also shared a picture of her touching up her roots, with her hair covered in foils as she waited for the bleach to work.

The actress who recently started dating Ben Affleck also revealed that a lot of hard work went into maintaining her blond hair. “Keeping the blonde for 3 months while traveling and filming was a struggle,” the 31-year-old Cuban stunner wrote. She posted a series of behind the scene photos and clips from when she was shooting for her Iraq-War set Netflix bio-drama Sergio. In one of the pictures, Ana can be seen covered in dirt, possibly shooting for an action scene.

Check out the pictures here:

In the film, the actress is playing the role of a former UN Economics Officer. She is in love with the title character Sérgio Vieira de Mello, a UN Diplomat who was killed in the Canal Hotel bombing in Iraq. “Working on this movie was an amazing experience and I loved playing Carolina Larriera, a very interesting, intelligent, strong woman,” she wrote in one of her Insta posts, sharing a series of pictures showing off her different looks from the film. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck gives girlfriend Ana de Armas a kiss while they both wear face masks

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×