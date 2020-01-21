PHOTO: Zayn Malik is back with his selfie game on point and makes the 'scruffy look' sexy

After taking quite a long break from Instagram, Zayn Malik is back on social media with a big bang. The former One Direction member posted a selfie of himself with the 'scruffy' look and the Pillowtalk singer manages to make it look extremely sexy.

Zayn Malik had been MIA for most of 2019 with a few singles, here and there. However, recently, Zayn was thrust back into the spotlight when he was spotted with ex-girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid. The pair, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, was spotted multiple times as they celebrated Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid as well as Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. While there has been no confirmation on whether ZiGi was back on or not, the pictures of the pair speak a thousand words.

As we continue the guessing game regarding Zayn and Gigi's dating, the former One Direction member also broke his Instagram hiatus and posted his first post of 2020. Treating his millions and millions of ZStans, Malik shared a selfie of himself, flaunting his 'scruffy look'. It's something that not a lot of men can carry off but Zayn does it with finesse and somehow makes it look sexy as well! The snap was taken in Bradford where Zayn caught up with a Bradford City game. The IG post was definitely liked by his followers as the photo has got 3.1 million likes and counting.

Check out Zayn Malik's selfie below:

Could Zayn Malik get any hotter!?

Meanwhile, Zayn released his sophomore album, Icarus Falls, in December 2018, which was met with a lukewarm response inspite of bangers like Dusk Till Dawn, Let Me and Entertainer. It was around the same time that ZiGi broke up as well but now, with some much-needed space, the couple is apparently, slowly and steadily finding their way back to each other.

