PHOTO: Zayn Malik poses shirtless and teases he's 'got some stuff to show'; Gigi Hadid shows some love

Zayn Malik returns to Instagram after almost a month and a half to tease he's got something in store for fans. The singer is expecting a baby girl with Gigi Hadid.

The last time we heard from Zayn Malik, on social media, was in July. The former One Direction logged into the platform to drop a sizzling selfie. He has been MIA ever since. But it seems like we might get to see more of the singer as he returned to the platform today and teased that he's got something that he wants fans to see. The Pillow Talk hitmaker, who is preparing to welcome a baby girl with Gigi Hadid, dropped a shirtless photo on Instagram.

Zayn shared a picture of a polaroid in which he stood with his back against the camera. The photo gave fans a good look at his back tattoo while also revealing that the singer has a new hairstyle. Zayn shared the photo with the caption teasing that hints at new music coming their way. "Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he said. Gigi took to the comments section to fuel the curiosity. The model dropped two exclamation marks that left fans wondering what the duo was hiding.

The post also left fans to begging Zayn to reveal the project he's been working on now. Check out the post below:

While fans are hoping that the new album is in the making, they are also excited to meet baby ZiGi. Gigi is due this month and sources have told international outlets that the couple is ready to welcome their little one. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together... They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever," a source informed E! News.

