PHOTO: Zendaya drops a gorgeous SELFIE sporting a new look as she wears cornrows

Zendaya recently took to her Instagram story to drop an amazing selfie where she was seen flaunting her gorgeous cornrows. The actress shared a stunning selfie that showed off a new hairdo as she stared right into the lens in a breathtaking look. Considering Zendaya didn't caption the photo, it's unclear if her recent selfie has any connection to her upcoming second season of Euphoria and whether she will have this hairdo in it is still unclear.

The second season of Euphoria has been highly anticipated by fans and the actress herself has teased about it being a notch higher than the first. In her recent interview with Teen Vogue, Zendaya opened up about the difficult shoot for the show and said, "But, you know, the show was intense. And it's very personal to, not only ourselves and all the people who work on it, but also, to other people who have been able to relate so deeply to the characters or see their experiences being reflected through Rue."

Check out Zendaya's selfie here:

Zendaya's new Instagram selfie also comes after she recently hit the headlines for her personal life after she was spotted making out with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland in a car during the fourth of July weekend. The duo was also later spotted hanging out at a Thai eatery near Universal Studios Hollywood for a late-night dinner. After pictures of the duo making out went viral, neither of the two has spoken up or given any confirmation about a relationship.

As for work, apart from Euphoria's season 2, Zendaya will also be seen in Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune which is slated to release on September 3, 2021, in US theatres.

