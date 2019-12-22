PHOTOS: 50 Cent rents out entire toys store for son before Christmas

50 Cent rented out an entire toys store for his son before Christmas. Read on to check out.

This year 50 Cent decided to go the extra mile to make his son’s Christmas shopping experience extra special. In a grand gesture, the rapper rented an entire toy store for his 7-year-old to enjoy with his close friends ahead of Christmas. 50 Cent’s ex, Daphne Joy, shared a series of pictures and videos of her son’s day at the toy store on her Inta stories. “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did. Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!” she captioned one of the pictures.

The Candy Shop rapper rented out the store located in New Jersey, United States. The store was closed down for kids for a few hours, Us Weekly reported. The 44-year-old musician reportedly spent around USD 100,000 to rent the place and let his son have anything he wanted from the store. During his day out at the toy store, his son picked up a few items, including Legos sets, a Nerf blaster, and a Geoffrey the Giraffe stuffed animal.

“Daddy got Sire all the LEGOs, but not just all the LEGOs. And what do you say to Daddy? Say, 'I love you!' Sire's in utter shock right now and disbelief,” Daphne said in one of her stories. The pictures and videos from the Cent’s day out with his son were also posted on his official website’s Instagram handle. “@50cent shut down the whole @toysrus store so his son Sire could go Christmas shopping #Power #GUnit,” the caption read. ALSO READ: Britney Spears flaunts her Christmas decor and requests fans to stop saying mean things

