PHOTOS: After Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson welcomed firstborn with Kelsey Henson
For Game of Thrones fans, 2020 feels like a memorable year with regard to the cast's personal lives. First, we opened our arms to welcome Princess of Winterfell aka Sophie Turner's daughter Willa. Over the weekend, we celebrated for GoT alum and Kit Harington's wife Rose Leslie announced she is pregnant. Now, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson announced he has welcomed his firstborn with Kelsey Henson. The actor, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, announced that he and Kalsey have welcomed a son.
Björnsson took to Instagram and revealed that the little munchkin arrived on Saturday, September 26. Sharing photos on the platform, Björnsson recounted the events that unfolded to his son's arrival. "After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long," he wrote before adding, "To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."
The actor shares a daughter, Theresa Líf, with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann. Meanwhile, the new mom also took to Instagram and wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!"
The couple has decided on the name but hasn't announced it yet.
Check out the posts below:
26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.
Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three! . Full birth story on @uncensoredmommy
Just a few weeks ago, the couple shared pictures from their gender reveal party where they learned they were welcoming a son. Check out the photos below, in case you missed it.
Congratulations to the new parents!
