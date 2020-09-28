PHOTOS: After Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson welcomed firstborn with Kelsey Henson

More Game of Thrones babies coming our way! After Sophie Turner welcomed her daughter with Joe Jonas, GoT's Hafthor Julius Bjornsson welcomed his son with Kelsey Henson.

For Game of Thrones fans, 2020 feels like a memorable year with regard to the cast's personal lives. First, we opened our arms to welcome Princess of Winterfell aka Sophie Turner's daughter Willa. Over the weekend, we celebrated for GoT alum and Kit Harington's wife Rose Leslie announced she is pregnant. Now, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson announced he has welcomed his firstborn with Kelsey Henson. The actor, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, announced that he and Kalsey have welcomed a son.

Björnsson took to Instagram and revealed that the little munchkin arrived on Saturday, September 26. Sharing photos on the platform, Björnsson recounted the events that unfolded to his son's arrival. "After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long," he wrote before adding, "To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."

The actor shares a daughter, Theresa Líf, with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann. Meanwhile, the new mom also took to Instagram and wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!"

The couple has decided on the name but hasn't announced it yet.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple shared pictures from their gender reveal party where they learned they were welcoming a son. Check out the photos below, in case you missed it.

Congratulations to the new parents!

