PHOTOS: Amid his Oscars 2022 slap controversy, Will Smith gets SPOTTED all smiles in Mumbai at Kalina Airport

Will Smith has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, owing to his massive controversy at Oscars 2022. The 53-year-old actor may have won his first Academy Award for King Richard this year, however, many will instead remember how Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage after the comedian cracked a joke at Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.

Amid the ongoing Oscars 2022 controversy that Will Smith is currently embroiled in, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was surprisingly spotted in India. That's right! Will happens to be in Mumbai and was spotted by the paparazzi at Kalina Airport. As Will got out of his car, he was seen humbly greeting everyone with a hand on his heart, all smiles, and was a picture of casual cool in a plain white tee, grey shorts and black and white sneakers, with a multicoloured chain on his neck. Smith was in kindred spirits as next to him was also a pandit. Moreover, Will obliged some fans by clicking photos and selfies with them.

Check out Will Smith's photos from his spotting at Kalina Airport, Mumbai, below:

We can't help but wonder what the occasion was for Will Smith's impromptu visit, but do put on your thinking hats and let Pinkvilla know why you think Will visited India.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Will has been to India, though! Will Smith had a short but memorable dancing cameo in the Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 and even mingled with Ranveer Singh during his Mumbai visit.

Meanwhile, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, as Will Smith's penalty, has banned the actor from attending the Oscars for 10 years but is allowing him to keep his Academy Award.

