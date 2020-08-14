PHOTOS: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck sport similar outfits to drop off his children at Jennifer Garner's home

Ana de Armas was spotted with Ben Affleck dropping off the actor's children at Jennifer Garner's home in LA. The two stars sported similar T-shirts.

Ana de Armas is growing close to beau Ben Affleck's children and the recent photos are proof of it. The No Time To Die star was seen out and about with the Justice League star to drop the actor's children at Jennifer Garner's LA home. The ex-couple share three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight. Ben and Ana were snapped sporting similar outfits when they stepped out to drop off the children at the actor's ex-wife's home.

In the photos, Ben was seen sporting a navy blue tee, with Bridge Nine Boston written on it, and paired it with grey jeans. The Knives Out star was also seen wearing a navy blue tee with denim pants. She accessorised her look with a gold leaf necklace. The duo sported blue medical face masks during their outing. The paparazzi captured Ben carrying his children's bags while Ana held on to the family's dogs, waiting for the actor to return.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Jennifer returned to the film sets to complete one of her upcoming projects. The actress caught everyone's attention earlier this month when rumours of her possible romance with Bradley Cooper made the headlines. The duo was spotted enjoying a sunny day out at the beach which led to the speculations. However, sources refuted the speculations, assuring that Bradley and Jennifer are nothing more than friends. Read all about it here: Are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner dating? Duo share a platonic relationship despite romance rumours

Share your comment ×