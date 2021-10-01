PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie and Zahara make a stunning mother daughter duo at Variety's Power of Women event

Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at Variety's Power of Women event and was accompanied by her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt for the same. The mother-daughter duo spent some amazing time at the event and even posed for some adorable red carpet photos showcasing their sweet bond. Angelina and Zahara put up a stylish display for the event.

Angelina made an elegant choice as she wore a light brown gown with draping long-sleeves. As for her daughter Zahara, she was in an all-white top and trousers outfit. Among the many sweet moments that the duo shared on the red carpet, Angelina and Zahara shared a hug at one point and it was the most adorable snap of the evening.

Check out photos from the event here:

At the Power of Women event, Angelina honoured poet Amanda Gorman. Jolie introduced Gorman at the event with some powerful words and said, "Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others", via ET.

Angelina's recent appearance at the Power of Women event comes after she was recently spotted on a dinner outing with The Weeknd. The actress and the musician's late-night meet at an LA restaurant caused a stir among fans. Jolie and The Weeknd after enjoying dinner together also left together from the eatery, in the singer's car, leaving fans wondering if there really was something brewing between the two.

