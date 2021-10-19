PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie makes it a family affair as she attends Eternals premiere with kids

Eternals kicked off a star-studded premiere event in Los Angeles on October 18, Monday and it was a delight to see the lead cast of the show turn up looking their absolute best. Angelina Jolie who plays warrior Thena in the film looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a brown gown. The actress was accompanied by her kids for the premiere.

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in a strapless brown gown although the highlight of her look was certainly the gold lip piece that further enhanced her look. Angelina turned the Eternals premiere into an amazing family affair as she brought her kids to the premiere. Jolie was seen posing on the red carpet along with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Check out Angelina Jolie and her kids' photos here:

Jolie's kids looked super proud to attend the film's premiere alongside her. Eternals marks Angelina's debut into the Marvel universe and is certainly a special film. This is also not the first time that Jolie has brought her kids to her film's premiere, she has also previously done the same for her 2019 film, Maleficent 2.

Eternals is one of the most-anticipated projects of Marvel. It also stars a host of other major celebrities including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington among others. Directed by the Academy Award-winning director, Chloe Zhao, the film will introduce fans to a set of new superheroes, the immortals and delve into Marvel's history too. The film releases in theatres on November 5, 2021.

