PHOTOS: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto snapped filming new series 'WeCrashed' in New York

As filming in Hollywood has resumed and is in full swing, the paparazzi recently spotted Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto shooting for their upcoming series in New York. The actors were snapped walking the streets in the Astoria area of Queens, New York, according to Just Jared. While Anne was all smiles, Jared was seen snacking on a banana as part of the scene.

Donning a navy blue beanie, Jared Leto spotted a clean shaven face, denims, a black tee and a jacket. Whereas, Anne Hathaway was seen sporting a pair of grey leggings, a top knot blouse and an olive green oversized jacket. The actress wore dark shades, a grey beanie and a black tote bag.

Anne and Jared were shooting for Apple TV+ series 'WeCrashed' which is based on the true story of the co-working startup WeWork. Jared will be essaying the character of company founder Adam Neumann and Anne will be playing his wife Rebekah Neumann.

According to Just Jared's report, Anne and Jared are both executive producing WeCrashed, which is based on a Wondery podcast of the same name.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway's hit 2015 film The Intern opposite Robert De Niro will be remade by Bollywood. The Hindi film was earlier slated to star and . However, after the latter's demise in 2020, the film will now star megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

