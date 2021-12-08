PHOTOS: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and others arrive in style at West Side Story's LA premiere

West Side Story has successfully wrapped up its LA premiere and it was a star-studded event! The lead actors from the upcoming movie including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist and others attended the dazzling event along with the movie's director Steven Spielberg.

Rachel Zegler shined in a beautiful ball gown from Elie Saab while attending the much-awaited premiere at El Capitan Theatre on December 7 in Los Angeles. Ariana DeBose rocked a Giorgio Armani suit while Maddie Ziegler wore a dress from Missoni. Other stars at the premiere included Brianna Abruzzo, Sebastian Serra, Ana Isabelle, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Josh, Ricardo Zayas, Kevin Csolak, Juliette Feliciano, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Carlos E Gonzalez, Jess LeProtto, Edriz E. Rosa Perez, Kyle Allen, Kyle Coffman, Andres Rivera, Ilda Mason, Kelvin Delgado, Yesenia Ayala, Yurel Echezarreta and John Michael Fiumara.

Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet event. Much like the NYC premiere, the lovebirds posed for the cameras with each other. Ansel donned a black suit while Violetta looked gorgeous in a metallic black dress.

For those unversed, West Side Story is slated to release on December 10. Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of the Broadway musical will revolve around two rival gangs in New York City and build around the love story of Tony aka Elgort and Maria aka Zegler.

Check out the LA premiere red carpet photos below:

