PHOTOS: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose & others DAZZLE at West Side Story NYC premiere

The West Side Story cast had a dazzling red carpet for their New York City premiere. For those unversed, the movie adaptation of Broadway's famous musical West Side Story is slated to release on December 10. The night saw exceptional appearances from Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBore, Rita Moreno, Steven Spielberg, among others.

The release of the movie has been delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the NYC premiere, fans of the musical can take a sigh of relief as the movie is confirmed to be released in December. The movie shall revolve around the lives of Maria and Tony, two teenagers who are parts of rival New York City gangs. Their story, including their love and the different challenges they face along the way, would be the highlight of West Side Story.

Zegler's premiere look comprised a Dior dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and jewellery from Gray and Davis. Ariana De Bose wore an iconic dress from Michael Kors. The event was also attended by Ansel Elgort's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, and Steven Speilberg attended the premiere with his wife Kate Capshaw. Ansel and Violetta attended a premiere together for the first time in 2 years, as their last appearance was at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

Take a look at the red carpet pictures below:

The West Side story cast comprises Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, among others.

Are you excited about the movie adaptation of the famous musical? Share your thoughts about the same with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

