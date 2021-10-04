PHOTOS: Batmen George Clooney and Ben Affleck have a goofy REUNION at The Tender Bar premiere

George Clooney and Ben Affleck couldn't stop laughing and pulling off crazy antics as they reunited for the red carpet premiere of their film, The Tender Bar. After working together as actor-director on the film, Clooney and Affleck seem to have gotten even closer to one another and their amazing friendship was evident in their red carpet snaps.

Both actors who have played the role of Batman before reunited on the red carpet along with the cast of their film including Daniel Ranieri, Christopher Lloyd, and pregnant Lily Rabe. George's wife Amal Clooney was also in attendance for the premiere.

On the red carpet, Ben and George were seen sharing some light moments with each other as they chatted, laughed and goofed around. At one point, Ben also picked up the film's youngest star, Daniel Ranieri upside down in a hilarious moment. The film's premiere was also attended by Tye Sheridan.

Check out photos from the event here:

The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney is a coming-of-age drama that revolves around Sheridan's J. R. Moehringer who is looking for a replacement for his father after being abandoned by him as a child. Moehringer finds an unlikely friendship and bond with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck) after he heads to the bar in frustration. The film is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer.

The Tender Bar has been scheduled for a streaming release on Amazon Prime Video next year, on January 7, 2022.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez are supportive of each other's careers and 'making it work' ​amid busy schedules